Carson Wentz signing with the Los Angeles Rams

Carson Wentz signing with Los Angeles Rams
Carson Wentz signing with Los Angeles Rams(KFYR-TV)
By Devin Fry
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Former Bison Quarterback Carson Wentz has found his new home in the NFL, reportedly signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

The signing was originally reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and then confirmed by more sources on social media.

Wentz had been a free agent through the previous eight weeks of this NFL regular season after his most recent stint with the Washington Commanders.

This will be his fourth team after the former National Champion was drafted second overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016, also spending a season each with the Colts and Commanders.

The Bismarck Century grad is expected to back up LA’s Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

