Bobcat shares plans for new facility in Mexico

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday, Bobcat announced a new manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico.

Officials say production is expected to begin in early 2026.

They say the $300 million investment will expand the company’s global footprint to create additional compact track and skid-steer loader models. Officials say the new facility is also expected to create an additional 600 to 800 jobs in the region.

“As a global company with manufacturing facilities, offices, dealerships and customers across the globe, we have seen tremendous growth and increased demand for our products,” Doosan Bobcat CEO Scott Park said. “We are excited to continue growing our footprint to meet demand for Bobcat solutions worldwide.”

The 700,000-square-foot facility is expected to feature areas for welding, painting and assembly, as well as an on-site warehouse and office space.

Officials say this will allow Bobcat to focus its industry-leading R-Series compact loader production at its Gwinner, North Dakota facility. Bobcat says they will continue to focus on talent retention and hiring at all locations in support of continued expansion and growth.

The announcement comes two months after union leaders at Bobcat told Valley News Live hundreds of jobs were being outsourced. The union leaders claimed the Gwinner location planned to send about 400 jobs to Mexico.

“This new facility allows us to design a manufacturing space for maximum efficiency, quality and production output,” Doosan Bobcat North America President Mike Ballweber said. “By growing our manufacturing footprint, we can also further optimize our other global facilities to improve our operational efficiency and enhance employees’ workspaces.”

Officials say the new location was selected after extensive review and consideration of expansions at existing Bobcat locations, along with the potential for new developments at locations across the globe.

They say Monterrey was selected for its well-established industrial sector, skilled workforce, proximity to the U.S., cost competitiveness and strong business environment, among other factors.

