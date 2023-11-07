Bison Football tickets needed for veterans, first responders

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Organizers are calling on Bison Football season ticket holders ahead of the game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

They are asking fans to donate their tickets so that veterans, police, fire and EMS can watch the game from the stands.

Organizers have done this for years. However, this year is unique, since the game falls on Veterans Day.

Also this year, organizers have a special ticket request. The Operation Iraqi Freedom Veterans (1-8 infantry, 4th infantry div) are coming to Fargo for a 20-year reunion.

There are about 54 veterans in the group, plus their spouses/guests.

The first donated tickets are going to these veterans. Then, organizers will proceed to get tickets into the hands of other veterans and first responders.

At this time, more than 40 tickets have been donated. Organizers are hoping more tickets will be donated this year, since the game also falls on the North Dakota deer opener.

If you are interested in attending the game as a veteran or first responder, or if you are interested in donating your tickets, call/text Alana Christensen at 701-899-2578.

