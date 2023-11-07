Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Bismarck man arrested for attempted murder

(WCAX)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police and a SWAT team arrested a man for attempted murder and terrorizing after they say he shot a gun at another man on Monday.

Authorities responded to the 1200 block of Frontier Drive around 12:30 p.m. after a 40-year-old man crashed his car into a parked vehicle.

The man told officers he was attempting to jump-start his car on the 1600 block of Park Avenue when 34-year-old Adrian Bustillos approached him, and they got into an argument.

The man told officers that Bustillos shot at him with a pistol.

The victim said he drove from the scene, crashed his car and was chased by Bustillos.

Officers located Bustillos on the 700 block of South 12th Street and took him into custody.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Larson was arrested on Friday, November 3rd.
UPDATE: Grand Forks man charged with animal neglect and drug possession
Jania Thomas and Clayton Cottman with their daughter Kaidence Miracle.
“My heart just melted”: Fargo family shocked by community support after baby born 10 weeks early
Shania Twain
9-year-old from Dickinson sings on stage with Shania Twain
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Jesse Dean Meier
Man charged with sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

Latest News

Shania Twain asked fan to join her on stage at FARGODOME
‘It was cool. It was just really surprising:’ 9-year-old from Dickinson sings on stage with Shania Twain
Man who kills Crookston man in head-on crash gets no jail time
Insomnia Cookies
Insomnia Cookies opens first Grand Forks location
Mickey's Search Party
Disney on Ice coming to FARGODOME in March
26-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed
Trial date scheduled for man accused in 2021 murder in Moorhead