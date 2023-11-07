Altru commits $10 million to proposed sports complex in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Altru Health System has committed $10 million to support a proposed multi sports complex in Grand Forks.

The City is hoping to pay for the complex through private funds as well as a proposed sales tax extension. The sports complex would be located south of the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, and would be named the Altru Sports Complex, in recognition of the health system’s gift.

“This project is well aligned with our mission and vision, as it promotes wellness, specifically for our youth, while also serving as a vehicle for overall community vibrancy and economic impact,” shared Todd Forkel, CEO of Altru Health System. “Without this project, essential services such as swimming lessons are at risk, and kids in our community have less opportunity to stay active.”

“We are very grateful to have Altru as a steadfast partner in our commitment to enhance and grow the community.” Brandon Bochenski, Mayor of Grand Forks said. “Quality of life is such a big factor when it comes to growing and retaining workforce. The Altru Sports Complex would not only improve quality of life for those of us living in Grand Forks but it would be a destination for family sports and activities all year round.”

The Grand Forks Park District and City of Grand Forks have been working together on a plan for the proposed sports facility and aquatics center. People in Grand Forks will vote ion the tax extension during a special election on November 14, 2023. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

