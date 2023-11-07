Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Altru commits $10 million to proposed sports complex in Grand Forks

Feasibility study for proposed indoor multi-sports & aquatics facility in Grand Forks, ND.
Feasibility study for proposed indoor multi-sports & aquatics facility in Grand Forks, ND.(Grand Forks Park District)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Altru Health System has committed $10 million to support a proposed multi sports complex in Grand Forks.

The City is hoping to pay for the complex through private funds as well as a proposed sales tax extension. The sports complex would be located south of the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, and would be named the Altru Sports Complex, in recognition of the health system’s gift.

“This project is well aligned with our mission and vision, as it promotes wellness, specifically for our youth, while also serving as a vehicle for overall community vibrancy and economic impact,” shared Todd Forkel, CEO of Altru Health System. “Without this project, essential services such as swimming lessons are at risk, and kids in our community have less opportunity to stay active.”

“We are very grateful to have Altru as a steadfast partner in our commitment to enhance and grow the community.”  Brandon Bochenski, Mayor of Grand Forks said.  “Quality of life is such a big factor when it comes to growing and retaining workforce.  The Altru Sports Complex would not only improve quality of life for those of us living in Grand Forks but it would be a destination for family sports and activities all year round.”

The Grand Forks Park District and City of Grand Forks have been working together on a plan for the proposed sports facility and aquatics center. People in Grand Forks will vote ion the tax extension during a special election on November 14, 2023. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Previous Coverage
Indoor multi-use sports facility and aquatics center could soon come to Grand Forks
Grand Forks residents to vote on proposed sports facility next week

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Shania Twain asked fan to join her on stage at FARGODOME
‘It was cool. It was just really surprising:’ 9-year-old from Dickinson sings on stage with Shania Twain
Katie Richards
VNL’S Sophia Richards shares tribute to her late aunt, former UND basketball standout Katie Richards
Jesse Dean Meier
Man charged with sexual assault of 12-year-old girl
Man shot in the hip while hunting in Becker County

Latest News

Trail along part of the Greenway in Grand Forks, ND.
Snowmobiles still not allowed on the Greenway south of Demers
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Man injured after falling 25 feet from billboard platform
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Syphilis in newborns increased 10X in 10 years
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather – November 7
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Mr. Food – November 7