Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

VNL’S Sophia Richards shares tribute to her late aunt, former UND basketball standout Katie Richards

By Renee Nygren
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REYNOLDS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 45-year-old Katie Richards was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning, along CR 13 and CR 25, just west of Reynolds, ND.

The crash report says Richards was going south on 22nd Ave. NE when the vehicle vaulted and rolled.

Katie’s niece, Sophia Richards, is an employee of Valley News Live, and works as Host/Producer of North Dakota Today. “On behalf of my family, I would like to take a moment to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support we have received in the past few days.” Sophia expressed Monday morning on North Dakota Today. “Whether it was meals delivered to the house in Mayville, stopping by the dryer shed, or sending a heartfelt message, I just want to thank everyone who has made the past couple of days easier by showing support.” Sophia added.

According to UND, Katie Richards was one of the greatest players to put on the Fighting Sioux basketball uniform. UND says, Katie helped them reach four NCAA tournaments, won two North Central Conference crowns and won three straight national championships from 1996 to 2000.

“In life, she wasn’t one of the greatest, she was the greatest” Sophia says. “My aunt was one of the most selfless, kind, and loving people I have ever known. I am lucky to have been so close to her and for the countless memories we have together.” Sophia added.

Visitation services for Katie will be from 11:00am until 1:00pm on Saturday, November 11th at the Mayville-Portland School, followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:00pm. Burial will be 3:30pm at the Hope Cemetery, in Hope, ND.

Previous reporting can be read here and here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Larson was arrested on Friday, November 3rd.
UPDATE: Grand Forks man charged with animal neglect and drug possession
Jania Thomas and Clayton Cottman with their daughter Kaidence Miracle.
“My heart just melted”: Fargo family shocked by community support after baby born 10 weeks early
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Stock photo
Authorities investigating crash in Douglas County
National FFA organization names Minnesota 2023 star farmer

Latest News

VNL’S Sophia Richards shares tribute to her late aunt, former UND basketball standout Katie Richards
Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand at New York Supreme Court,...
Trump lashes out from the witness stand at judge, NY attorney general as he testifies in fraud trial
Valley News Live at 4pm
Man charged with sexual assault of 12-year-old girl
Airstrikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp, killing at least 40 people and wounding 34 others on...
Israeli forces cut off north Gaza to isolate Hamas as Palestinian deaths surpass 10,000