VNL’S Sophia Richards shares tribute to her late aunt, former UND basketball standout Katie Richards

REYNOLDS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 45-year-old Katie Richards was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning, along CR 13 and CR 25, just west of Reynolds, ND.

The crash report says Richards was going south on 22nd Ave. NE when the vehicle vaulted and rolled.

Katie’s niece, Sophia Richards, is an employee of Valley News Live, and works as Host/Producer of North Dakota Today. “On behalf of my family, I would like to take a moment to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support we have received in the past few days.” Sophia expressed Monday morning on North Dakota Today. “Whether it was meals delivered to the house in Mayville, stopping by the dryer shed, or sending a heartfelt message, I just want to thank everyone who has made the past couple of days easier by showing support.” Sophia added.

According to UND, Katie Richards was one of the greatest players to put on the Fighting Sioux basketball uniform. UND says, Katie helped them reach four NCAA tournaments, won two North Central Conference crowns and won three straight national championships from 1996 to 2000.

“In life, she wasn’t one of the greatest, she was the greatest” Sophia says. “My aunt was one of the most selfless, kind, and loving people I have ever known. I am lucky to have been so close to her and for the countless memories we have together.” Sophia added.

Visitation services for Katie will be from 11:00am until 1:00pm on Saturday, November 11th at the Mayville-Portland School, followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:00pm. Burial will be 3:30pm at the Hope Cemetery, in Hope, ND.

