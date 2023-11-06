Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Veteran with service dog says she was turned away from American Legion post

The Gulf War veteran said she feels that an organization serving veterans, especially those with disabilities, should make accommodations. (WINK, DEE PILKONS, CNN)
By WINK via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WINK) - A Gulf War veteran in Florida says she was turned away from an American Legion post because she brought her service dog.

Dee Pilkons served in the Army during the Gulf War and now lives with post-traumatic stress disorder and hearing loss. She received Beth, a certified service dog from America’s Vet Dogs, over the summer.

“She really calms me down. She keeps me very, very level. She helps me with my hearing. Yeah, I’m a completely different person now,” Pilkons said.

But Pilkons says when she and Beth tried to visit the American Legion Post on Fort Myers Beach, the commander would not allow the service dog inside. He said no dogs were allowed, and the only exception he would make was for blind veterans with guide dogs.

Pilkons says the incident left her feeling defeated.

“I just find it to be un-American almost,” she said. “They said, ‘You’re welcome, but your dog is not.’ And if my dog is not welcome – she is my companion that helps me on a daily basis. And for them to do that, they’ve just denied me part of my rights under the ADA law.”

According to the post commander, the location is a private club and does not have to abide by the Americans with Disabilities Act. The act does allow for some limited exceptions but only if certain requirements are met.

Pilkons said she feels that an organization serving veterans, especially those with disabilities, should make accommodations. She is now making it her mission to change this policy, so no other veterans are turned away.

Copyright 2023 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jania Thomas and Clayton Cottman with their daughter Kaidence Miracle.
“My heart just melted”: Fargo family shocked by community support after baby born 10 weeks early
Gary Larson was arrested on Friday, November 3rd.
Grand Forks man charged with animal neglect and unlawful possession
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
National FFA organization names Minnesota 2023 star farmer
Stock photo
Authorities investigating crash in Douglas County

Latest News

Ruth Glenn, a domestic violence survivor, speaks with The Associated Press as she discusses a...
Why one survivor of domestic violence wants the Supreme Court to uphold a gun control law
Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade mass shooting suspect to stand trial for assist in gun license application
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking...
Trump’s business and political ambitions poised to converge as he testifies in New York civil case
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with leaders from the Western Hemisphere for the inaugural...
‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden is off to Delaware to give out $16 billion for passenger rail projects
FILE - People sign "I love you," while gathered at a vigil for the victims of mass shootings...
US senators seek answers from Army after reservist killed 18 in Maine