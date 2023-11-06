Unsettled Work Week

MONDAY:

This morning, temperatures cool down to the 30s. Patchy areas of fog. The tail end of our storm system will continue to sweep a little snow/mix through the valley this morning, clearing by afternoon. Breezy conditions, especially this morning as winds turn northwest behind the system.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TUESDAY - FRIDAY: The extended forecast is trending above average for temperatures and below average for precipitation. Across the southern Valley we can expect to see high temperatures continue to be in the upper 30s and 40s. Our next chance of precipitation comes on Tuesday. This will fall as snow far north, rain south, and a transition zone will set up as well with areas of wintry mix.

FARGO FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 37 High: 43

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy w/ mixed showers Low: 30 High: 42

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy Low: 31 High: 40

Thursday: A few clouds. Low: 29 High: 40

Friday: Partly cloudy. Low: 28 High: 40

Saturday: Mostly clear. Low:30 High:44

Sunday: A few clouds with breezy winds. Low: 33 High: 47.

