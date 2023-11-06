Cooking with Cash Wa
Students hosting candy drive for veterans

By Jourden Redmond
Nov. 6, 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lewis & Clark Elementary School students are doing something sweet for local veterans, active military members, and first responders ahead of Veterans Day.

Fourth grade students at Lewis & Clark Elementary School came up with a perfect way to get rid of that left-over candy from Halloween by organizing a school candy drive from November first through the sixth to fill care packages for local current and former service men and women. Student mentors from South High School will visit Lewis & Clark from 12:15-1 p.m. today to help sort and pack the candy. And together they will write letters of gratitude to thank the veterans, military members, and first responders for their service.

On Thursday and Friday, the student mentors from South will deliver the packages and letters of gratitude to the VA Hospital, the Fargo Air National Guard Base, and local fire stations, police stations, and EMT stations.

