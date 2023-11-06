Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Shopper finds human skull in Halloween section of thrift store

The store owner said the skull was found in a storage unit that had been purchased years...
The store owner said the skull was found in a storage unit that had been purchased years before, according to the sheriff’s office.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A person in Florida stumbled upon an actual human skull while shopping in the Halloween section of a thrift store Saturday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook the shopper happened to be an anthropologist and recognized the remains to be human.

Major Crimes Unit detectives were notified and agreed with the shopper’s observations.

The store owner said the skull was found in a storage unit that had been purchased years before, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office will work with the medical examiner’s office to facilitate further testing of the skull.

The case is not suspicious in nature.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jania Thomas and Clayton Cottman with their daughter Kaidence Miracle.
“My heart just melted”: Fargo family shocked by community support after baby born 10 weeks early
Gary Larson was arrested on Friday, November 3rd.
UPDATE: Grand Forks man charged with animal neglect and drug possession
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
National FFA organization names Minnesota 2023 star farmer
Stock photo
Authorities investigating crash in Douglas County

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at the New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in...
Trump takes the stand in New York civil case alleging financial fraud
Shania Twain
9-year-old from Dickinson sings on stage with Shania Twain
9-year-old from Dickinson sings on stage with Shania Twain
Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade mass shooting suspect to stand trial for assist in gun license application