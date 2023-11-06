Rugby’s Mike McNeff named Superintendent of the Year

RUGBY, N.D (KMOT) - Outside of the classroom, administrators play a huge role in directing the cohesion of a school, especially superintendents.

This year’s North Dakota Association of Superintendents honoree demonstrates the instrumental role a superintendent can have on their colleagues.

Mike McNeff, superintendent of Rugby Public School District, picks up calls, and fallen toys in halls, when others who typically do that are otherwise occupied.

Angela Hager, an instructional coach for K-12, said if anyone or the school needs something, McNeff steps in.

“He will go out and supervise recess. He has subbed in classrooms. He has subbed in small group work for students. He’s helped kitchen staff,” said Hager.

McNeff said he rarely puts on a different hat when he’s not in meetings and visiting teachers in both Rugby schools. He said he tries to be visible and available.

“I’m not looking to evaluate, per se. I’m just looking to be around because I think they’ll tell me things and it gives me the opportunity to figure out ‘Okay, do we need to change the trajectory on that specific initiative?’” said McNeff.

Travis Risovi, school counselor, said the district has hired a school psychologist, school therapists and a social worker so they can support the needs of the students in every aspect. Risovi said that in addition to putting resources in place to back the mental lives of students, Dr. McNeff is supporting teachers’ own improvement.

“There’s a second group of teachers going through right now that are getting their master’s through programs that he’s brought into our school,” said Risovi.

It’s called the Teacher Leadership Academy.

Hager said she’s grown in the last five years she’s been with the district.

“I’ve been pushed out of my comfort zone in more ways than maybe I wanted to sometimes, but he’s challenged us to try different things,” said Hager.

McNeff said they prioritize listening to teachers, so they can be there for every student.

McNeff said they provide a full day of professional development once a month during school hours with no students and two early outs, so teachers don’t have to do that outside of the school day.

McNeff has been in education for 20 years and has been superintendent for 12 of them.

