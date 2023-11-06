PSA raises awareness about co-occurring disorders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS News) - A new public service announcement is raising awareness about the millions of people who struggle with both mental health issues and substance abuse.

“My son Harris was truly the young man who lit up a room. Kind, loving, athletic, so funny,” Stephanie Marquesano recalls about her son.

Harris Marquesano also struggled with anxiety and substance abuse. At age 19 he was dead. His mom says it was from an accidental overdose.

“Every day I feel that loss incredibly,” she says.

Stephanie says her son suffered from co-occurring disorders. According to the National Institutes of Health, that’s when someone has both mental and substance abuse disorders. About 7.7 million people are affected, along with probably millions more who aren’t diagnosed.

“Even though people say they address it, they often fail because the system fails them,” Marquesano says. “Nobody challenged the importance of linking mental health substance abuse and addiction to change outcomes and save lives.”

She says years of therapy and rehab failed her son. Aiming to save other families she started The Harris Project to raise awareness about co-occurring disorders.

“You need a multi-level approach to this.”

The Harris Project is releasing this new PSA on the anniversary of Harris’ death. It highlights the dangerous intersection between substance use and mental health.

“This is phase one of a project designed to first educate and empower young people their families and their loved ones about what co-occurring disorders is,” Marquesano explains.

She hopes with awareness there will be an understanding that addiction and mental health need to be treated independently and together, so no other mother confronts losing a child.

For more information on where to find help and resources, visit https://theharrisproject.org/

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.