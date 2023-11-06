Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Man shot in the hip while hunting in Becker County

(Source: louisiana.gov)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man was taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting in Becker County, Minnesota.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 5, about a man who was shot in the hip in a rural, wooded area of Forest Township - that is north of Ponsford and east of Bad Medicine Lake.

According to first responders, 40-year-old Jeremy Nicholos Sailor of Minneapolis was shot in the leg when his hunting partner was checking to make sure his firearm was unloaded. The sheriff’s office says Sailor was being driven to the hospital in a private vehicle, but the vehicle broke down.

First responders located the hunters and Sailor was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji for non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting appears to be accidental and is not under investigation.

Emergency personnel from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, White Earth Tribal Police Department, White Earth Conservation MN DNR, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, North Memorial Ambulance and Carsonville Rescue all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jania Thomas and Clayton Cottman with their daughter Kaidence Miracle.
“My heart just melted”: Fargo family shocked by community support after baby born 10 weeks early
Gary Larson was arrested on Friday, November 3rd.
UPDATE: Grand Forks man charged with animal neglect and drug possession
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
National FFA organization names Minnesota 2023 star farmer
Stock photo
Authorities investigating crash in Douglas County

Latest News

Airstrikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp, killing at least 40 people and wounding 34 others on...
Israeli forces cut off north Gaza as Palestinians say death toll from monthlong war passes 10,000
Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand at New York Supreme Court,...
Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: ‘This is not a political rally’
Gerald Olson, 85
Itasca County searching for man suffering from Dementia and Alzheimer’s
Shania Twain
9-year-old from Dickinson sings on stage with Shania Twain