Man charged with sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

Jesse Dean Meier
Jesse Dean Meier(Clay County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is charged in Clay County Court for allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl.

Jesse Dean Meier was arrested and is charged with one felony count of criminal sexual conduct. If convicted, Meier faces up to 30 years in prison and/or a $40,000 fine.

According to court documents, Barnesville Police were contacted in October 2023 about the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl. The victim says Meier touched her inappropriately in January 2023.

The victim says Meier “told her not to tell her mom ‘or else’, which the victim thought he meant he would hurt her or her mom if she told anyone what happened,” court documents state.

In speaking with investigators, Meier admitted to knowing the victim, but denied that he touched her inappropriately.

He was arrested on November 2 and appeared in court on November 3, where a judge set bail at $100,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 14.

