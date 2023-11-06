Jamestown Principal to receive “cultural awareness training” after racially insensitive video surfaces

Jamestown, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Concerned viewers contacted Valley News Live about someone using racially insensitive terms several times, claiming the person speaking was part of Jamestown Administration.

Today, Superintendent Robert Lech confirmed the person in the video is Mr. Darby Heinert, Jamestown High School Principal.

The district provided context behind the video, saying Heinert repeated an offensive term that was used on a student’s social media post. They say he repeated the term, instead of replacing it with non-offensive language.

In a statement from the district, they state: “This does not align with the Jamestown School District’s expectations to maintain a safe and comfortable learning environment. The administrator has been directed to review appropriate district policies and will receive additional training in cultural awareness and in conducting awareness.”

