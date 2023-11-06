Itasca County searching for man suffering from Dementia and Alzheimer’s

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who is suffering from Dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Gerald Olson, age 85, left his residence in Swan River in the late evening of November 4. He was in a 2018 Blue Ford Escape with Minnesota license plate GSO832. It is not known which way he was traveling, but officials say he could be traveling toward the Grand Rapids area.

They are unsure what Olson was wearing at the time, but say he is often seen wearing a red flannel with a Marnie Corp baseball hat.

If you have seen or know where Gerald Olson is, contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.

