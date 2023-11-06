Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Itasca County searching for man suffering from Dementia and Alzheimer’s

Gerald Olson, 85
Gerald Olson, 85(Itasca County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who is suffering from Dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Gerald Olson, age 85, left his residence in Swan River in the late evening of November 4. He was in a 2018 Blue Ford Escape with Minnesota license plate GSO832. It is not known which way he was traveling, but officials say he could be traveling toward the Grand Rapids area.

They are unsure what Olson was wearing at the time, but say he is often seen wearing a red flannel with a Marnie Corp baseball hat.

If you have seen or know where Gerald Olson is, contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jania Thomas and Clayton Cottman with their daughter Kaidence Miracle.
“My heart just melted”: Fargo family shocked by community support after baby born 10 weeks early
Gary Larson was arrested on Friday, November 3rd.
UPDATE: Grand Forks man charged with animal neglect and drug possession
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
National FFA organization names Minnesota 2023 star farmer
Stock photo
Authorities investigating crash in Douglas County

Latest News

Airstrikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp, killing at least 40 people and wounding 34 others on...
Israeli forces cut off north Gaza as Palestinians say death toll from monthlong war passes 10,000
Man rescued in Becker County after accidental shooting
Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand at New York Supreme Court,...
Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: ‘This is not a political rally’
Shania Twain
9-year-old from Dickinson sings on stage with Shania Twain