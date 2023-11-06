Investigation underway after release of alleged Covenant shooter’s writings, Nashville mayor says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell has launched an investigation after the release of the alleged writings of The Covenant School shooter on Monday morning by a talk radio host.

O’Connell said he’s directed Metro Law Director Wally Dietz to launch an investigation into how these images have been released.

“I have directed Wally Dietz, Metro’s Law Director, to initiate an investigation into how these images could have been released. That investigation may involve local, state, and federal authorities. I am deeply concerned with the safety, security, and well-being of the Covenant families and all Nashvillians who are grieving,” O’Connell said.

Dietz released a statement after Mayor O’Connell’s request, claiming the department has limited information regarding the document leak.

“I cannot confirm or deny the authenticity of the documents due to the existing lawsuit,” Dietz said. " At the request of the Mayor, I am initiating a full investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies to determine exactly what happened.

While an investigation has been launched, the mayor’s office could not independently verify that the images released belong to the shooter.

Earlier on Monday morning, a conservative political commentator claimed he released documents related to The Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

Steven Crowder, host of “Lowder with Crowder,” released three photos of writings in notebooks. Crowder claims they are images of the shooter’s writings.

WSMV4 is working to confirm the legitimacy of the images.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials say they are aware of the tweets and are receiving phone calls about them but would not confirm the legitimacy of them.

David Raybin, attorney for Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale’s parents, said he could not confirm the legitimacy of the writings.

“We have never seen a manifesto at any time. We’re not in a position to authenticate these pieces of paper. We have absolutely not released anything, but we certainly did not release this,” Raybin said. “It’s inappropriate for me to make any further comment about it.”

The Ingram Group, which represents some of the Covenant School families, said they are aware of the claims and have no comment at this time.

“This incident naturally invokes additional emotional trauma, and families or individuals who need support should reach out to professionals at National Alliance on Mental Illness (615-891-4724), MNPD support counselors (615-862-7773) or MNPS Family Information Center (615-259-INFO),” the mayor’s office said.

