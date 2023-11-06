Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

First ever Election Hero Award to be Presented

By Erick George
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Secretary of State Michael Howe will present the first ever Election Hero Award for the state of North Dakota on Monday.

Secretary Howe will travel to Langdon, N.D. to honor and celebrate a dedicated election volunteer.

This is the first award of its kind and the ceremony coincides with National Election Hero Day.

The presentation ceremony will be held at noon at the cavalier county courthouse in Langdon.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jania Thomas and Clayton Cottman with their daughter Kaidence Miracle.
“My heart just melted”: Fargo family shocked by community support after baby born 10 weeks early
Gary Larson was arrested on Friday, November 3rd.
Grand Forks man charged with animal neglect and unlawful possession
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
National FFA organization names Minnesota 2023 star farmer
Stock photo
Authorities investigating crash in Douglas County

Latest News

Airstrikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp, killing at least 40 people and wounding 34 others on...
Israeli forces cut off north Gaza as Palestinians say death toll from monthlong war passes 10,000
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW
Students hosting candy drive for veterans
CANDY
Students hosting candy drive for veterans
La Quinta hotel
Four transported to hospital after possible carbon monoxide, chlorine leak at Rochester hotel