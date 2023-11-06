First ever Election Hero Award to be Presented

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Secretary of State Michael Howe will present the first ever Election Hero Award for the state of North Dakota on Monday.

Secretary Howe will travel to Langdon, N.D. to honor and celebrate a dedicated election volunteer.

This is the first award of its kind and the ceremony coincides with National Election Hero Day.

The presentation ceremony will be held at noon at the cavalier county courthouse in Langdon.

