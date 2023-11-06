Cooking With Cash Wa - Cuban Black Bean Soup

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cuban Black Bean Soup Yield: 1 gallon

4 oz bacon, 1/2″ pieces 2 tsp vegetable oil 1 large onion, small dice 2 poblano peppers, small dice 3 cloves garlic, mince 2 tsp ground cumin 2 tsp dried oregano 2 cups chicken stock 1 ea bay leaf 3 15 oz cans black beans, do not drain. 1 15 oz can petit diced tomatoes, do not drain 1-2 tbls chipotle chilies in adobo salt and pepper to taste

Garnish: Red onion, Sour Cream, fresh Cilantro

Cook the onion, peppers, and garlic along with the bacon and oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat until soft and tender, about 5 minutes. Add the ground cumin and oregano. Stir to combine.

Add the chicken broth, bay leaf, black beans, tomato, and chipotle chilies with adobo. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer on low for 20-30 minutes until the beans and tomatoes are soft, but not completely mushy. If you would like a thicker soup. Take out about 1/3 of the soup and blend using a stick/wand blender and then add back into the soup. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

To serve: ladle soup into bowls and garnish with red onion, sour cream, and fresh cilantro.

