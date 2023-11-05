Cooking with Cash Wa
Authorities investigating crash in Douglas County

By Reed Gregory
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUDSON TWP, Douglas County (Valley News Live) – Authorities are investigating a two vehicle crash in douglas county.

The incident occurred on November 5, at 11:21 AM. The collision took place in the jurisdiction of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and involved the response of Sauk Centre Ambulance.

According to authorities, a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2014 Peterbilt Semi-Tractor collided on the westbound lanes of Interstate 94, just east of Highway 29.

The injured party, identified as Osanto Siafa Sambolah, a 43-year-old male from Fargo, was driving the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. Sambolah suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Alomere Health for medical treatment.

He was wearing a seat belt, and alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

The driver of the 2014 Peterbilt Semi-Tractor, identified as Neal Dewayne Day, a 72-year-old male from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, did not sustain any injuries.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Jackrabbits Keep Dakota Marker With 33-16 Win Over Bison
Health workers report significant increase in harassment at the work place
