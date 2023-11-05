Cooking with Cash Wa
Adam Johnson is remembered by the legacy he left at UMD

FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. American hockey player Adam Johnson has died after a “freak accident” during a game in England on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 his club said. The 29-year-old Minnesota native was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in a Challenge Cup game against the Sheffield Steelers when he suffered a slashed neck during the second period of the game at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.(AP Photo/Paul Vernon, file)
By Samie Solina
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DULUTH, Minn. - Adam Johnson was on the mind of coaches, teammates and fans at the Gophers-Bulldogs game in Duluth Saturday night.

Johnson died while playing for the Nottingham Panthers in a Challenge Cup game against the Sheffield Steelers last weekend when a skate blade cut his neck during the second period of the game at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

Pat Micheletti, former hockey player and Gopher Hockey color analyst, was one of many remembering Adam at the Gophers-Bulldogs game.

“We lost one of our own and one of our brothers,” he said before the game began.

The Bulldogs displayed his jersey and had a seven-second moment of silence for the former number 7 player.

Pat Micheletti grew up in Johnson’s hometown of Hibbing.

“It affects mothers, fathers, uncles, trainers, stick boys, everybody,” said Micheletti.

The Panthers have also raised over 50,000 pounds to support local Hibbing charities.

A private funeral for his family and close friends will be on Sunday in his hometown of Hibbing.

Adam’s celebration of life will be at the Hibbing Memorial Arena on Monday afternoon, all are welcome to attend.

