Volunteer ambulance service asks for support, responds to 8 deaths in 2 weeks

West Traill Ambulance Service post 11/2/23
West Traill Ambulance Service post 11/2/23(none)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Traill Ambulance Service is asking for support. They posted on Facebook:

Please keep our crews in your thoughts. They had to respond to 8 deaths in the last 2 weeks. Most of you might not know, but 90% of our employees are volunteers that have other full time jobs and volunteer their free time to help people in our communities. These tragedies are not what most people are used to and our employees had a lot of them over the last couple weeks. I am very proud of every one of them and we could not do what we do without them. I truly appreciate their dedication and commitment to all of you that live in Traill and Steele County.

Commenters were quick to offer support, mentioning that oftentimes these volunteers respond to scenes where they know the victims personally. Earlier this week, West Traill Ambulance Service responded to the crash which killed former UND women’s basketball standout, 45-year-old Katie Richards. Richards died after her SUV vaulted and rolled along County Road 13 and County Road 25, 8 miles west of Reynolds.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

