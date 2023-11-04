Over a hundred local high school students visit Concordia College for entrepreneurship seminar

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - More than a hundred art and entrepreneur students from high schools across the Valley attended a keynote presentation at Concordia College.

This seminar featured recent Cobber grad and business owner, Madi Hagen ‘22. Madi and her college best friend started the business, Arts & Crafts by Adi & Madi, which features several different handicraft items such as cups, jewelry, or seasonal wreaths.

She spoke to students about her business’s journey, and how closely art and entrepreneurship are related. According to Madi, aspiring artists need to know the ins and outs of managing a business and what goes on behind the scenes in order to aid in achieving their goals.

Madi says, it all comes down to making relationships. “It’s all about the people you know, and the relationships you form, rather than how many posts you can get on social media.”

She also touched on challenges she finds common with entrepreneurs. “With a lot of entrepreneurs and their ideas, it’s very personal. It’s really tough to separate the idea of what my customers want with my product, versus what I’m actually able to give them.”

From this presentation, students were introduced to real-life entrepreneur cultures, and how this mindset can be applied to any discipline.

