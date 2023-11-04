New fundraiser helps memorialize fallen Fargo Police Officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a tragic incident on July 14, 2023, Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin’s life was cut short when a gunman opened fire during what appeared to be a routine service call on 25th Street South in Fargo.

To commemorate Jake Wallin’s life and his ultimate sacrifice, the Fargo Police Department has taken steps to honor his memory. The department has created a range of memorial items dedicated to Officer Wallin, which are now available for purchase at FargoPolice.com/WeAreFargoPD.

All proceeds generated from the sale of these memorial items will be channeled towards the Badges of Unity Fund. This fund has been established to assist in covering the expenses associated with the Wallin Family and FPD staff’s travel to National Police Week in Washington, D.C. The event is scheduled for May 2024.

During this week, Officer Jake Wallin’s sacrifice will receive a lasting tribute as his name is inscribed onto the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

