ND Department of Agriculture agrees with court decision to restore use of chlorpyrifos

North Dakota Department of Agriculture agrees with court decision to restore use of chlorpyrifos
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. District Court of Appeals has overturned a decision that previously banned chlorpyrifos in food use.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says chlorpyrifos are a widely used insecticide for soybeans, grain, sugarbeets and other crops in the state.

Goehring says there are only a few other viable crop protection options, which makes chlorpyrifos so important.

He says the EPA has already concluded agricultural uses of the chemical are safe.

