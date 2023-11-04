National FFA organization names Minnesota 2023 star farmer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Snow can be a major inconvenience for those living along the North Dakota-Minnesota border, but for Daniel Jossund, it’s an integral part of his livelihood.

“In the wintertime, I push snow in Fargo at night running a payloader,” Jossund stated.

Jossund is well-versed in operating heavy machinery, but his expertise doesn’t end there. As a member of Ada-Borup-West FFA in Minnesota, he manages farming operations on both his parents’ land and his own, cultivating sugar beets, corn, soybeans, wheat, and alfalfa. His primary focus lies in baling straw and alfalfa, with a substantial 1,000 acres baled in 2022.

“I own all my own machinery for all the haying and the baling, and I have my own semi for trucking,” Jossund revealed. “Everything to do with the baling is all on my own. I use my parents’ machinery for the crop farming.”

Farming is a tradition for the Jossund family, and Daniel embarked on his supervised agricultural experience (SAE) as a teenager with guidance from his parents and his brother, Andrew Jossund. Although his parents aren’t professional balers, he acquired valuable insights from other local farmers.

“I got started with it when I was 14,” Jossund recounted. “I bought a small square baler to start baling with my brother Andrew. He’s nine years older than I am, and as we got older, he had other interests, and I started baling more — and I bought him out of the baling business.”

At just 20 years old, Jossund takes pride in owning 150 acres of land, a remarkable achievement at his age. Currently majoring in agribusiness at North Dakota State University, he plans to expand his farming operations further after completing his degree.

“The college degree is pretty much just to have a degree and meet people,” Jossund explained. “That’s the best part about it. All the people I’ve met.”

Jossund’s advice to FFA members starting their own SAE is to persevere — even if you don’t enjoy your job every day, it’s a good job if you’d still prefer it over anything else.

“That’s what I always tell myself when I’m out in the field and things aren’t going right or I have hay that gets rained on or whatever. ‘Oh, I hate this.’ But then I think there’s nothing else I’d rather be doing than this,” Jossund added.

About the American Star Awards:

Annually at the National FFA Convention & Expo, four FFA members are recognized with American Star Awards for their exceptional achievements in FFA and agricultural education.

These awards, including American Star Farmer, American Star in Agribusiness, American Star in Agricultural Placement, and American Star in Agriscience, are granted to FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through their SAE projects. An SAE is a crucial FFA activity that allows students to learn through practical experience, either by owning or operating an agricultural business, working or interning at an agriculture-based enterprise, or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting their findings.

Winners must also exhibit strong management skills, meet key agricultural education, academic, and leadership requirements, and earn an American FFA Degree, which represents the organization’s highest level of student achievement.

A panel of judges selected sixteen American Star Award finalists from across the United States, conducting interviews with the finalists in the fall. Four winners were announced during the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo, held in Indianapolis. These winners received cash awards, and the awards were sponsored by Cargill, Case IH, Elanco Animal Health, and Syngenta.

The National FFA Organization, with more than 945,000 student members and 9,163 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, serves as a school-based national youth leadership development organization.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.