“My heart just melted”: Fargo family shocked by community support after baby born 10 weeks early

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo couple was getting ready for the next chapter of their life as they were nearing the end of their pregnancy. But the next step came much sooner than expected, when their baby was born 10 weeks early, 4 hours away from home, in Minot.

The couple, Clayton Cottman and his fiancé Jania Thomas, were visiting for the weekend.

“We were in Minot doing a Pride of Dakota Tradeshow there at the fairgrounds there, and got a big surprise,” Cottman said.

A surprise they weren’t expecting for another 10 weeks. As they were wrapping up at the tradeshow and getting in the car, Thomas said her water broke. Unfamiliar with the area, the couple managed to get to the hospital in time.

“We weren’t expecting her until the middle of January, but she decided to make her debut a little bit early,” Cottman

They named their daughter Kaidence Miracle Cottman. She and Thomas have to stay at the NICU in Minot for the next several weeks, roughly until her due date.

Due to her unexpected arrival, her parents didn’t have everything they needed for her at home.

“We did not have anything that we needed for her,” Cottman said. “We actually thought we had a little bit more time to prepare and get things in order.”

That’s where Cottman’s coworkers stepped up, and reached out to the community. It shocked the family.

“Immediately my heart just melted,” Cottman said.

Jessica Erickson works for Cottman’s company. She had just gotten married on Saturday, October 28, when she received the call that her boss was now a father. She said she herself has seen what the community can do when someone was in need, which is why she posted on social media asking for help.

“I only have so much from my 2-year-old still that I could give them, so I figured if I reached out, somebody would be able to help more than I could,” Erickson said.

Kaidence and Thmas are doing well, but they’re still stuck hours away from friends and family, as Cottman had to get back to Fargo to work. He’s spending his time going back and forth between the city’s trying to be there for his family and to support them.

Cottman said he’s grateful for everyone’s support, and he can’t wait to bring his family home.

“We appreciate any and all support, prayers... Any type of support you guys can help us with is very much appreciated and is very much welcome,” Cottman said.

A GoFundMe has been created for the family to help with unexpected medical bills. For those who have items that they would like to donate, they can reach out to Erickson on Facebook.

