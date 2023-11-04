Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Lucky gambler hits $12.1 million Megabucks jackpot in Las Vegas

A lucky slot player at a Las Vegas Strip casino hit a $12.1 million Megabucks jackpot.
A lucky slot player at a Las Vegas Strip casino hit a $12.1 million Megabucks jackpot.(IGT)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A lucky gambler at a Las Vegas Strip casino is now a millionaire thanks to hitting a Megabucks jackpot.

According to IGT, the winner, who wished to remain anonymous, hit the massive jackpot worth $12,185,766 while playing the Megabucks Spitfire Multipliers Triple Red Hot 7s slot machine at the Excalibur hotel-casino.

IGT notes that the jackpot was hit on Oct. 18, and it marked the fourth time a Megabucks jackpot was hit in Nevada this year.

In August, a visitor from California won $10.1 million on a $5 bet while playing Megabucks Gold Forge Slots at the Aria hotel-casino.

In July, a Las Vegas man turned a $40 bet into $10.5 million thanks to a Megabucks jackpot.

And in April, a guest at a property in the Reno area turned a $10 bet into more than $14 million after hitting a Megabucks jackpot.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie Richards
University of North Dakota mourns the loss of former basketball standout, Katie Richards
stock graphic
UPDATE: UND standout & Mayville coach dies in Traill County crash
A police officer and dog investigate at the property of Erin Patterson in Leongatha, Australia,...
A lunch host is accused of killing her ex-husband’s parents and aunt with poisonous mushrooms
Warroad Warriors
Allegations against Warroad Girl’s Hockey coaching staff comes to light
Police respond to Fleet Farm in Fargo for a false 911 call.
Fargo and Grand Forks Police respond to fake calls about mass casualties

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli...
Israel resists US pressure to pause the war to allow more aid to Gaza, wants hostages back first
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, from left, George Michael and Willie Nelson,...
Sheryl Crow and Chaka Khan make the crowd go wild at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
Jania Thomas and Clayton Cottman with their daughter Kaidence Miracle.
“My heart just melted”: Fargo family shocked by community support after baby born 10 weeks early
West Traill Ambulance Service post 11/2/23
Volunteer ambulance service asks for support, responds to 8 deaths in 2 weeks