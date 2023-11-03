Warmer Weekend with Showers

TONIGHT: Areas of smoke will clear. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky through the afternoon hours. Highs have ranged from the upper 20s to near 30 far north where these is still a lot of snow on the ground, and upper 30s to low 40s across the southern Valley. Later this evening, cloud cover will gradually increase.

Cloud cover increases and there is once again, like the last few nights, a chance for areas of fog. Low temperatures Saturday morning are once again below freezing meaning a few slick spots where there was melt Friday. Fog also freezes on surfaces and can slick things up.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: This upcoming weekend brings our next chance for precipitation. Our first chance comes Saturday along the International border in the form of a few flakes or light wintry mix. The rest of the region looks mostly dry. Afternoon highs will be the warmest we’ve seen in nearly two weeks with many reaching the lower to middle 40s by Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday morning, our next system arrives and brings areas of rain and wintry mix. Through the afternoon precipitation becomes more widespread and will mostly be rain as temperatures in the majority of locations will be above freezing. Temperatures will again remain on the mild side with highs reaching the low to mid 30s north and 40s south again to near 50 for some. Most of the precip exits Sunday night, but there may be some areas of wintry mix in northern MN into early Monday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

MONDAY - FRIDAY: The extended forecast is trending above average for temperatures and below average for precipitation. Across the southern Valley we can expect to see high temperatures continue to be in the upper 30s and 40s. Our next chance of precipitation comes on Tuesday. This will fall as snow far north, rain south, and a transition zone will set up as well with areas of wintry mix.

Fargo Forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Low: 22 High: 43

Sunday: Cloudy with rain showers. Low: 32 High: 48

Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 37 High: 43

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy w/ mixed showers Low: 30 High: 42

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy Low: 31 High: 40

Thursday: A few clouds. Low: 29 High: 40

Friday: Partly cloudy. Low: 28 High: 40

