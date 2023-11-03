Special Olympics looking for volunteers, fans in the stands

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 200 Special Olympics athletes will hit the lanes for the Eastern State Bowling Tournament in Fargo.

Athletes from Grand Forks, Valley City, Wahpeton and Grafton to name a few of the towns will be at West Acres Bowl on Sunday, Nov. 5 for the tournament.

The Special Olympics says volunteers are still needed as lane monitors to help athletes keep score and ensure everything runs smoothly.

People are also invited to be fans in the stands, where businesses, clubs, organizations and whole families can cheer on the athletes.

For more specific information on potentially volunteering or being a fan in the stand, click here.

