Registration open for USDA’s 100th Agricultural Outlook Forum

(Source: USDA)
(Source: USDA)(USDA)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Department of Agriculture opened registration for the 100th Annual Agricultural Outlook Forum.

Titled “Cultivating the Future,” the event will be held in person at the Crystal City Gateway Marriott in Arlington, Virginia, February 15-16, 2024. All Forum sessions will also be livestreamed on a virtual platform.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says, “As we reflect on a century of agricultural progress, we’re not just celebrating our achievements, we’re also preparing for an even better future.”

USDA’s Agricultural Outlook Forum began in 1923 as a way to disseminate USDA data and analyses to farmers, so they had the tools to understand markets and make informed production decisions. Over time, the event has evolved into a unique platform where key stakeholders from the agricultural sector in the United States and around the world come together every year to discuss current and emerging topics and trends in the sector.

Visit the Agricultural Outlook Forum website to register.

