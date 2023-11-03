Cooking with Cash Wa
Police and family search for woman last seen more than a year ago

Bonnie Kizima was last seen in Fargo on October 17, 2022.
(Fargo Police)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 54-year-old Bonnie Kizima.

Bonnie was last seen around midnight on Tuesday, October 17, 2022 in Fargo. Bonnie is 5′1″ and 118 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Bonnie’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

