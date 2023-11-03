NDDOT to fully open I-29 bypass lanes near Argusville

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews today are preparing to fully reopen a section of Interstate 29 that has seen lane closures for much of the year.

Throughout the summer, traffic has often been reduced to one lane of travel in each direction of I-29 just south of Argusville as crews work on bypass lanes and crossings for the FM Area Diversion project. Both northbound and southbound bypass lanes will be fully opened to two lanes by the end of the day on Friday, Oct. 3.

Crews plan on continuing work on crossings for the diversion channel in this area through the winter season.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.