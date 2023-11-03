Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Mariah Carey is getting sued (again) over ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’

Mariah Carey is facing another lawsuit from country singer Andy Stone over her 1994 holiday...
Mariah Carey is facing another lawsuit from country singer Andy Stone over her 1994 holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”(Mariah Carey / YouTube | Mariah Carey / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Mariah Carey is facing another lawsuit from country singer Andy Stone over her 1994 holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Stone says he put out a song called “All I Want For Christmas is You” in 1989 with Vince Vance and the Valiants which became a hit in 1993.

Stone previously sued in Louisiana in 2022 but withdrew the suit.

According to NBC News, he and his co-writer, Troy Power, are filing this new lawsuit in California.

It alleges Carey and co-writer Walter Afanasieff copied “components of Stone’s version.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie Richards
University of North Dakota mourns the loss of former basketball standout, Katie Richards
stock graphic
Driver dies in Traill County crash
A police officer and dog investigate at the property of Erin Patterson in Leongatha, Australia,...
A lunch host is accused of killing her ex-husband’s parents and aunt with poisonous mushrooms
The destroyed cameras on Kevin Rinas's property.
Man says “bounty hunter” wrongly damaged property, refuses to compensate
Police respond to Fleet Farm in Fargo for a false 911 call.
Fargo and Grand Forks Police respond to fake calls about mass casualties

Latest News

A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers pulled back on hiring in October, adding 150,000 jobs in face of higher borrowing rates
Apollo astronaut Thomas "Ken" Mattingly has died, NASA announced.
Astronaut who played role in Apollo program dies
FILE - This Saturday, Jan. 8, 2005 file photo shows Oconee Nuclear Station in Seneca, S.C. A...
Deputies say suspect drove through nuclear station’s gate, tried to hit security officers with car
2021 Bowling Competition
Special Olympics looking for volunteers, fans in the stands