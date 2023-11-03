Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Grand Forks man arrested for hitting parked car and fleeing police

David Manuel Gomez
David Manuel Gomez(Grand Forks County Correctional Center)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man is in jail and facing several charges after police say he took his roommate’s vehicle and fled from officers.

David Manuel Gomez is charged with two felony counts of fleeing a peace officer and reckless endangerment. He is also charged with misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident, unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving under revocation.

Grand Forks Police say Gomez was driving north on Washington Street around 10:00 p.m. on November 1. When an officer turned to follow the vehicle, Gomez sped up and failed to use his blinker. The officer activated lights and sirens, but court documents say Gomez took off.

Several officers chased Gomez through the residential neighborhoods between Washington and South 20th Street. Court documents say Gomez was driving at various speeds, turned off his headlights at one point, and sideswiped a vehicle as he was driving down 13th Avenue South.

Officers located the vehicle in an alley and detained Gomez after he was found hiding behind a garage. Court documents state Gomez was ‘sweating profusely’ even though it was only about 20 degrees outside.

He was arrested and booked into the Grand Forks County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie Richards
University of North Dakota mourns the loss of former basketball standout, Katie Richards
stock graphic
UPDATE: UND standout & Mayville coach dies in Traill County crash
A police officer and dog investigate at the property of Erin Patterson in Leongatha, Australia,...
A lunch host is accused of killing her ex-husband’s parents and aunt with poisonous mushrooms
Police respond to Fleet Farm in Fargo for a false 911 call.
Fargo and Grand Forks Police respond to fake calls about mass casualties
Warroad Warriors
Allegations against Warroad Girl’s Hockey coaching staff comes to light

Latest News

Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Police and family search for woman last seen more than a year ago
Bonnie Kizima was last seen in Fargo on October 17, 2022.
Police and family search for woman last seen more than a year ago
WIC program
New report finds WIC is vital, but vastly underutilized
FILE — The University of Minnesota Extension recently announced that it is scheduled to host...
Farm succession planning workshop set for December 14