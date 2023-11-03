Grand Forks man arrested for hitting parked car and fleeing police

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man is in jail and facing several charges after police say he took his roommate’s vehicle and fled from officers.

David Manuel Gomez is charged with two felony counts of fleeing a peace officer and reckless endangerment. He is also charged with misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident, unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving under revocation.

Grand Forks Police say Gomez was driving north on Washington Street around 10:00 p.m. on November 1. When an officer turned to follow the vehicle, Gomez sped up and failed to use his blinker. The officer activated lights and sirens, but court documents say Gomez took off.

Several officers chased Gomez through the residential neighborhoods between Washington and South 20th Street. Court documents say Gomez was driving at various speeds, turned off his headlights at one point, and sideswiped a vehicle as he was driving down 13th Avenue South.

Officers located the vehicle in an alley and detained Gomez after he was found hiding behind a garage. Court documents state Gomez was ‘sweating profusely’ even though it was only about 20 degrees outside.

He was arrested and booked into the Grand Forks County Jail.

