FPD creates memorial items in Officer Jake Wallin’s honor

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On July 14, 2023, FPD Officer Jake Wallin’s life tragically ended in a senseless act of violence as a gunman opened fire during a seemingly routine call for service along 25th Street South in Fargo.

To honor Jake’s life and sacrifice while serving our community, Fargo Police created several memorial items in Officer Wallin’s honor. These items are available for purchase at FargoPolice.com/WeAreFargoPD.

All proceeds from the sale of these items will be donated to the Badges of Unity Fund. These funds will help cover expenses for the Wallin Family and FPD staff to travel to National Police Week in Washington, D.C. in May of 2024. During that week, Officer Wallin’s sacrifice will forever be memorialized when his name is to be inscribed onto the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

