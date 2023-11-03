Fargo teachers agree to new contract; school board to vote Monday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The union representing Fargo teachers has voted to accept a new contract with the school district.

The Fargo Education Association and Fargo School Board have been negotiating off-and-on since February, and a state panel released their recommendations last month.

In a statement to Valley News Live, FEA President Grant Kraft says, “I am proud of the extraordinary effort our committee put into this negotiations process. As a result of our efforts we created a parental leave system and ensured teachers are able to use sick leave to care for mental health needs. We were able to advocate for the workload concerns of counselors, special education teachers, and elementary teachers.”

The school board is scheduled to consider the contract Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.