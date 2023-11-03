Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Fargo teachers agree to new contract; school board to vote Monday

Fargo Public Schools
Fargo Public Schools(Fargo Public Schools)
By Justin Betti
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The union representing Fargo teachers has voted to accept a new contract with the school district.

The Fargo Education Association and Fargo School Board have been negotiating off-and-on since February, and a state panel released their recommendations last month.

In a statement to Valley News Live, FEA President Grant Kraft says, “I am proud of the extraordinary effort our committee put into this negotiations process. As a result of our efforts we created a parental leave system and ensured teachers are able to use sick leave to care for mental health needs. We were able to advocate for the workload concerns of counselors, special education teachers, and elementary teachers.”

The school board is scheduled to consider the contract Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie Richards
University of North Dakota mourns the loss of former basketball standout, Katie Richards
stock graphic
UPDATE: UND standout & Mayville coach dies in Traill County crash
A police officer and dog investigate at the property of Erin Patterson in Leongatha, Australia,...
A lunch host is accused of killing her ex-husband’s parents and aunt with poisonous mushrooms
Warroad Warriors
Allegations against Warroad Girl’s Hockey coaching staff comes to light
Police respond to Fleet Farm in Fargo for a false 911 call.
Fargo and Grand Forks Police respond to fake calls about mass casualties

Latest News

Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood, ND
Retirement home in Lidgerwood thrives after nearly closing 1 year ago
Valley News Live at 4pm
David Manuel Gomez Grand Forks man arrested for hitting parked car and fleeing police
WIC program
New report finds WIC is vital, but vastly underutilized
David Manuel Gomez
Grand Forks man arrested for hitting parked car and fleeing police
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News November 3 - Part 1