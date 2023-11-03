Demand for trade jobs and programs in the state

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The job market is expanding, for some industries more than others. Bismarck State College says its trade programs are booming.

At Bismarck State College, HVAC students are busy learning sought-after trades.

Students like Aanders Weltz are fired up for their future careers.

“The trend for going into the trades for a while was going down because that wasn’t the popular thing to do. But it’s it’s definitely booming up a little more now,” said Weltz.

Job Service North Dakota says most trades’ openings have increased since 2021.

“Now, post-COVID, we’re seeing a lot more students wanting to enter the trades,” said Mari P. Volk, dean of Current and Emerging Technologies at Bismarck State College.

She says job demands change each year.

Welding had a big need last year and HVAC classes are full every year.

Job Service says occupational groups that would primarily include trade occupations have just over 4,000 of the 14,670 total online openings in the state.

Weltz says he’s already guaranteed a job in HVAC when he graduates this year.

“For North Dakota, huge need. I mean, especially Bismarck, we’re just always growing. Every time there’s new construction going up, we gotta be there,” said Weltz.

He says the shorter education path and immediate job placement were appealing.

“And it’s really the requirement of industry. They are not requiring people to have that bachelor’s, those higher degree levels. They really want people that are highly skilled in the trade that they need them in and that’s where our programs come into play,” said Volk.

While they’re hammering away on schoolwork, they’re getting equipped with real-world skills.

Job Service says Construction and Extraction occupations alone are projected to grow 29 percent in the next 10 years.

