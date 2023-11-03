Allegations against Warroad Girl’s Hockey coaching staff comes to light

WARROAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Warroad Minnesota Girl’s Hockey Team has come forward with allegations against their coaches, alleging mental abuse, neglect and sexual harassment.

In a letter to the school district, a group of Warroad girl’s hockey players, parents and community members say they have brought these concerns to the hockey coaches, high school administration, and members of the school board.

The letter alleges that sexual comments have been made to players, that a member of the coaching staff has been seen urinating in front of the players. One allegation is that members of the coaching staff got so drunk during an overnight trip to the state tournament that they passed out in a player’s room and in bed with members of the team. Another allegation is that the coaching staff has ignored concussion protocols, allowing players to play without being medically cleared to do so. Bullying and “unfair advertising advantages” have also been alleged.

“We are dissatisfied with the levels of any meaningful action or response from District 690″ the letter reads. The letter goes on to say, “We have continued concerns of the seriousness of these alleged events and we do not feel that the school administration and school board are taking adequate action in response to these allegations.”

On Monday, Valley News Live asked Superintendent Shawn Yates about these allegations. In an email response, Yates responded with “the concerns raised have already been addressed and while some individuals may not be satisfied and are looking backward at years past, the district is looking forward to having a great 2023-2024 school year.”

When asked when the district was first made aware of these allegations and how the concerns were addressed, Yates responded with, “The district investigates any and all concerns brought and acts accordingly. The recent allegations first came near the end of the Girls HS Hockey season this past season, were duly investigated, and appropriate action has been addressed.”

The letter states possible solutions to stop the allegations, which include creating an anti-bullying taskforce, retaining a mental health consultant, tracking reports of alleged harassment, and ultimately replacing the existing girl’s hockey coaches.

Valley News Live then asked Yates if the coaches at the center of the allegations are still coaching, to which Yates has not responded to.

