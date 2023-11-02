Cooking with Cash Wa
YWCA opening new residence at site of former convent

The Lantern Light Residency is opening today at 10 a.m. at the site of the former Sacred Heart...
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old Sacred Heart Convent in south Fargo is taking on a new mission.

The YWCA is opening a new residence for survivors of domestic and homelessness at the facility in the 11 hundred block of 32nd Avenue South. The residence is called Lantern Light, and is set to open today after a dedication ceremony at 10 a.m.

The $8.2 million project has been two years in the making and features 23 apartment units that will house an estimated 60 people. Residents at the facility will have access to a multitude of resources, such as those to help address trauma and overcome barriers.

The facility, which sits along the Red River, also features a playground and community room for residents to enjoy.

