Target serves up $25 Thanksgiving meal

Target is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $25.
Target is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $25.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) – Some retailers are giving shoppers a reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving.

Target is one of these stores. It’s offering a full feast for $25.

The meal serves four people and includes a 10-pound turkey, potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, and gravy.

Customers can find the deal on Target’s website.

Walmart is also offering lower prices on holiday staples.

The retailer has two meals, one you can cook from scratch and a ready-to-bake option, that are cheaper than they were last year.

Aldi is also lowering the price of over 70 items by up to 50%. Seasonal items and kitchen staples are included in the price reduction.

