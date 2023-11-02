State Senator accused of traveling overseas with taxpayer money

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The former state Senator charged with traveling to the Czech Republic to have sex with a child, may have used taxpayer money to make the trips.

North Dakota School Board Association documents indicate Raymond Holmberg traveled to Europe several times, including a 2011 trip to Prague through a program that received state funds.

Global Bridges is a non-profit organization based in Berlin that organizes trips for various entities including political leaders.

Holmberg was the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Documents show Holmberg also traveled to Germany and China with the program.

