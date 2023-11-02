Cooking with Cash Wa
Pay East Grand Forks parking fines with a donation to the food shelf

(Melissa Stephens)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The East Grand Forks City Council has approved the continuation of a program that allows the police department to collect food or cash donations for the food shelf in place of parking ticket fines.

The program allows people who receive parking tickets for seasonal parking or snow emergency violations to pay their fine with a donation of five non-perishable food items to the East Grand Forks Food Shelf. People who receive a ticket for one of those violations may also pay their fine and designate that the fine be donated to the food shelf.

The program will run through December 2023.

People who do not get a parking ticket are also encouraged to make donations to the food shelf; they can be dropped off anytime at the East Grand Forks Police Department located at 520 Demers Avenue.

