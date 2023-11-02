Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

New restaurant inside The Bowler Fargo

Pizza Done Right
Pizza Done Right(none)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bowler proudly announces south Fargo’s newest dining option, Pizza Done Right.

The owner, Tim Olauson, was previously a head chef at Doolittle’s and popular pizza spot.

The press release reads: Pizza Done Right has a small menu with quality options that are carefully crafted. Popular and delicious menu items were selected to ensure every choice will be a winner. Their from scratch, hand crafted pizzas are going to be your new favorite.

Other menu items include walleye, burgers and nachos. Pizza Done Right, your newest go-to restaurant is located inside The Bowler at 2630 S University Drive in Fargo.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fanaika Mateaki, 26, on the left faces first-degree murder charge and Paea Mateaki, 19, faces...
Red River Valley SWAT executes search warrant at Hawley home
Sarah Green
Woman arrested after she allegedly threw punches at Ulen High School concert
David Preston George
New allegations surface against former West Fargo principal
Nicole Erin Erickson, 39
Bemidji woman arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘take out the whole city’
Reported theft at Aryan Auto shop in Moorhead
‘He definitely knew what he was doing:’ says business owner after theft caught on camera

Latest News

Concordia College
Concordia Promise to cover full tuition for new students in financial need nationwide
YWCA opening new residence at site of former convent
YWCA opening new residence at site of former convent
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Mr. Food – Italian Beef Rollups - November 2
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News November 2 - Part 1