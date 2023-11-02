New restaurant inside The Bowler Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bowler proudly announces south Fargo’s newest dining option, Pizza Done Right.

The owner, Tim Olauson, was previously a head chef at Doolittle’s and popular pizza spot.

The press release reads: Pizza Done Right has a small menu with quality options that are carefully crafted. Popular and delicious menu items were selected to ensure every choice will be a winner. Their from scratch, hand crafted pizzas are going to be your new favorite.

Other menu items include walleye, burgers and nachos. Pizza Done Right, your newest go-to restaurant is located inside The Bowler at 2630 S University Drive in Fargo.

