Native Tourism Alliance attractions in development

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The North Dakota Native Tourism Alliance is in the process of adding more attractions to all five tribal nations.

Les Thomas, VP of the alliance, says they’re working on building the largest indoor water park in the state.

They are also developing a trampoline park and equestrian parks.

He said his tribe, the Turtle Mountain of Chippewa, has partnered with the International Peace Garden to build a new Pow Wow Arbor.

“Each tribe is developing their amenities to become year-round family-friendly points of destination,” said Thomas.

Thomas said the tribes are partnering with other surrounding entities, so attractions are not too spread out and time-consuming for tourists to visit.

The Native Tourism Alliance and MHA Tourism will co-host an event at the Heritage Center for Native American Month on November 21st.

