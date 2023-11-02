More Clouds Than Sun with Areas of Fog

THURSDAY NIGHT: Sun has made an effort to break through the cloud cover today, but the cloud cover has held strong for much of the region. We’ll see breaks in the clouds this afternoon and evening before clouds thicken up one again overnight. As we head into the early morning areas, fog will develop across much of the region, especially in and around the Northern Valley and Devils Lake Basin. The Fargo/Moorhead area will see patchy dense fog near daybreak. Overnight lows will range from the middle 20s to lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds will give way to a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon hours. Those areas that wake to fog will see that fog lift by the late morning hours. Highs will range from the lower to upper 30s by mid to late afternoon. Our sky will remain partly to mostly cloudy into the evening hours.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THE WEEKEND: This upcoming weekend brings our next chance for precipitation. Temperatures will still be above freezing in several areas so this precipitation will be rain for some, snow for others, and some wintry mix. Time of day the precipitation falls will also play a role since temps are all below freezing overnight. A warm front arrives from the west late Saturday, and it’s ahead of this warm front that we may see some light showers. Afternoon highs will be the warmest we’ve seen in nearly two weeks with many reaching the lower to middle 40s by Saturday afternoon. Overnight, most of this transitions to snow and mix as temperatures drop. Some rain/mix south where temperatures remain closer to the freezing mark. Roads Sunday morning will be slick and icy as most areas will be seeing precipitation! Through the afternoon Sunday, this weather system exits east. Temperatures will remain on the mild side with highs reaching the 40s for most on Sunday with mid 40s expected for Fargo/Moorhead. It’s still early, but at this time it looks like the best chance for perhaps a couple of inches of snow is along the International Border.

MONDAY - FRIDAY: For the first full week of November, temperatures will hover still just below seasonal average. Morning lows will generally be in the 20s with highs in the 30s. Some days may see highs close to 40 in some locations. While most days through the week are looking pretty dry, we can’t completely rule out any flakes and flurries.

Fargo Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy with possible morning fog. Low 29.

Friday: AM clouds/PM sun High: 38

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy Low: 25 High: 43

Sunday: Cloudy with sct’d rain/mix Low: 32 High: 45

Monday: Cloudy and Breezy with AM showers Low: 35 High: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy w/ mixed showers Low: 30 High: 38

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy Low: 31 High: 36

Thursday: Low: 29 High: 37

Friday: Low: 26 High: 40

Saturday: Low: 28 High: 47

Sunday: Low:33 High: 46

Monday: Low: 34 High: 48

