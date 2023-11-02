Man says “bounty hunter” wrongly damaged property, refuses to compensate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is speaking out after he says someone claiming to be a “bounty hunter” destroyed his property, and is now refusing to fix it.

Kevin Rinas said he was working in his shop on Friday afternoon on his property. He heard a vehicle coming up, and then silence. So, he checked his surveillance cameras to see what was happening.

That’s when he noticed that two of the cameras were down and destroyed. Rinas then reviewed the footage to see what had happened, and that’s when he found the culprit. He even saw him staring right into the camera, and saw his vehicle.

He then took to Facebook in hopes of getting some answers. The person who destroyed them claims to be a bounty hunter, who was at the wrong property.

“He messaged me and was like, ‘hey I’m the one who broke your cameras, let’s work this out like adults. I was at the wrong address,’ or whatever,” Rinas said.

Rinas said he could understand if it was a mistake, and asked the man to compensate for the damages he caused. Rinas was met with a less than ideal response.

“You know, if it was an honest mistake, I don’t wanna call the cops either,” Rinas said. “He told me he was a bounty hunter and he can go wherever the ‘F’ he wants and he can kick down whatever doors he wants and to look up the laws, and a lot more cussing. And I just thought, ‘I’m pretty sure that’s not accurate.’”

Rinas says the estimated cost to fix the cameras was nearly $800. He’s since filed a police report, and is hoping to get some justice for what happened.

“He said he’s a bounty hunter and he can do whatever he wants, and I said ‘well, I guess that’s something for a judge to decide,’” Rinas said.

Rinas tells community members that have security cameras to keep an eye on them, and to ensure you have good placement.

“Make sure they’re high enough that someone can’t hit them with a bat I guess,” Rinas said.

Rinas said he identified the bounty hunter online before he reached out to him.

Valley News Live spoke to the man just last week for being a good samaritan and helping a man who’s vehicle was stuck on the side of the road.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.