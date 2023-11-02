Man behind lockdown at Hawley schools in custody

HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - We’re learning more about the situation that put Hawley schools into a soft lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Second Avenue South for a report of a disturbance involving a weapon. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect, 39-year-old Brandon Loock of Hawley, attempted to gain access into a residence of a known person to them. When access was denied, a handgun was displayed. Officers also were shown video of the suspect ringing the victim’s doorbell earlier in the evening while holding a large knife.

Loock was not on the scene when officers arrived, but was later found in a home in Hawley. Due to the high risk of harm based on the type of crime, on Wednesday, November 1, the Red River SWAT Team was utilized to take custody of Loock. It happened around 2 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of 10th St.

Due to the close proximity of the Hawley School District and Lake Agassiz Educational Coops buildings, law enforcement requested the schools go into a soft lockdown. After Loock’s arrest, the lockdown was lifted. Officials say there was no threat toward the school district.

Loock was transported to the Clay County Correctional Facility. He is charged with Felony 2nd Degree Assault with a Weapon and Misdemeanor Restraining Order Violation charges.

The Moorhead Police Department was assisted with the case by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Hawley Police Department, the Metro Street Crimes Unit, and the Red River SWAT Team.

