Foggy Start with Sunshine Developing by Afternoon

THURSDAY: Patchy morning fog, especially in eastern ND and the southern valley. A milder start - in the upper teens and 20s. Fog and clouds will gradually decrease through the morning with more sunshine by the afternoon. Once again, temperatures for our afternoon will be warmest in the southern half of our region with highs in the mid and upper 30s! North, where there is still plenty of snow on the ground, highs will remain below freezing or briefly hit the freezing mark. This is also where clouds are slower to exit.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THE WEEKEND: This upcoming weekend brings our next chance for precipitation. Temperatures will still be above freezing in several areas so this precipitation will be rain for some, snow for others, and some wintry mix. Time of day the precipitation falls will also play a role since temps are all below freezing overnight. A warm front arrives from the west late Saturday, and it’s ahead of this warm front that we may see some light showers. Overnight, most of this transitions to snow and mix as temperatures drop. Some rain/mix south where temperatures remain closer to the freezing mark. Roads Sunday morning will be slick and icy as most areas will be seeing precipitation! Through the afternoon Sunday, this wintry system exits east. It’s still early, but at this time it looks like the best chance for perhaps a couple of inches of snow is along the International Border.

MONDAY - FRIDAY: For the first full week of November, temperatures will hover still just below seasonal average. Morning lows will generally be in the 20s with highs in the 30s. Some days may see highs close to 40 in some locations! While most days through the week are looking pretty dry, we can’t completely rule out any flakes and flurries.

