Driver dies in Traill County crash

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR REYNOLDS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover in Traill County, ND.

Authorities say it happened just after midnight on Thursday, Nov. 2 along Eagle Ave. and 152nd Ave. SE, west of Reynolds.

The crash report says the driver was going south when the vehicle vaulted and rolled.

No one else was in the vehicle.

No other information about the driver is being released at this time.

